A much needed awakening

Upon reading Decision magazine from the Billy Graham Association, I learned that about 16 years after the Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock, the first American college was established to train pastors through Puritan values. Their motto was, “Truth for Christ and the Church.” That college was Harvard.

Sometime later, another institution was founded due to a friendship between Ben Franklin and evangelist George Whitefield in a building used for Whitefields’ revival services. That was the University of Pennsylvania. Now many of those same universities have become upside down from the morality that was their very foundation and reason for existence.

They went on to point out that the presidents of both of these institutions, along with the president of MIT, sat before congress this past Dec. 5 and refused to give a statement that students on their campuses, calling for the genocide of Jews, would constitute bullying or harassment. They would not give a simple yes or no, and continually skirted the issue.

Isaiah 5:20, “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.”

Why would anyone fall for the disillusion and empty promises of an ideology where there is no need for forgiveness and no redemption? As a Christian, we are taught through the Holy Word of God to be gracious and forgiving. With the power of the Holy Spirit in us, we have the ability to help others and show the grace that God has shown toward us.

John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

God wants us to be awakened to His power and return to the very foundation that has always stood the test of time. It makes no difference who we are or where we come from, God wants all people to be redeemed to Him.

It is time that we as a people experience an awakening to the truth of God’s word! There are many very good Bible believing churches that proclaim the truth and I am praying that you will consider being part of one of them.

