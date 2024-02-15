High School Basketball Scores

Staff Reports
-
0

Thursday. Feb. 15 Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Ashtabula Lakeside 30

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Doylestown Chippewa 46

Ashland Mapleton 43, Greenwich S. Cent. 37

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Vanlue 26

Bryan 58, Swanton 19

Bucyrus Wynford 51, Attica Seneca E. 37

Castalia Margaretta 60, Milan Edison 32

Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Independence 45

Circleville 47, McArthur Vinton County 28

Coldwater 59, Delphos St John’s 30

Cols. Africentric 44, Grove City 38

Convoy Crestview 62, Van Wert Lincolnview 33

Cortland Maplewood 55, Heartland Christian 35

Defiance Ayersville 47, Sherwood Fairview 37

Delphos Jefferson 55, Columbus Grove 47

E. Can. 52, Lisbon David Anderson 34

Edgerton 61, Hicksville 26

Edon 53, Holgate 16

Elmore Woodmore 29, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 19

Fremont Ross 58, Bowling Green 4

Ft. Recovery 46, New Knoxville 29

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Bristol 32

Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Perry 41

Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Delta 42

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Paulding 37

Kansas Lakota 60, Sandusky St. Mary 26

Kenton 74, Lima Shawnee 60

Kinsman Badger 62, Leavittsburg LaBrae 57

Lakeside Danbury 61, Gibsonburg 59

Liberty Center 54, Metamora Evergreen 34

Lima Bath 40, St Marys 28

Lima Perry 39, Morral Ridgedale 24

Marion Elgin 58, Dola Hardin Northern 28

McComb 57, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

McDonald 71, Vienna Mathews 55

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, N. Baltimore 41

Middlefield Cardinal 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 36

Minerva 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28

Minster 43, New Bremen 35

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45, Lucas 25

Oak Harbor 52, Tontogany Otsego 22

Ontario 61, Ashland 59

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Defiance 20

Painesville Riverside 61, Willoughby S. 29

Perrysburg 56, Findlay 51

Plymouth 43, Collins Western Reserve 26

Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Corning Miller 3

Rossford 45, Millbury Lake 31

Sebring McKinley 27, Leetonia 24

Shelby 58, Willard 38

Smithville 58, Creston Norwayne 36

Spencerville 60, Ada 16

St Henry 42, Rockford Parkway 28

Stryker 58, Pioneer N. Central 32

Tiffin Calvert 65, Old Fort 38

Wapakoneta 37, Celina 26

Wauseon 53, Archbold 31

Youngs. Mooney 48, Hubbard 28

OHSAA Playoffs

Division II

Unioto 67, McClain 27

Region 7

Athens 62, Waverly 52

Marietta 51, Circleville Logan Elm 37

Proctorville Fairland 74, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Division III

Region 11

Frankfort Adena 58, Leesburg Fairfield 49

Ironton Rock Hill 45, Peebles 31

Portsmouth W. 40, Sardinia Eastern Brown 14

Region 12

Houston 47, New Lebanon Dixie 35

Middletown Madison 43, Arcanum 40

Milton-Union 57, Anna 52

Division IV

Region 15

Glouster Trimble 44, New Boston Glenwood 34

Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 20

