City council talks downtown revitalization

At Wednesday’s Washington C.H. City Council meeting, the formation of the Downtown Vitality Task Force was discussed. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. City Council met Wednesday night and the main discussion was about forming a Downtown Vitality Task Force to serve the city.

The discussion about the Task Force was regarding the new council committee formed to revitalize the downtown area.

Committee members were noted as Joe Denen, city manager; Chelsie Baker, economic development director; Jim Blair, council representative; Ricky Brown, code enforcement officer; and Jodi Langley, assistant fire chief.

One of the purposes discussed was to make the opening of a new business in town simpler and more owner-friendly with cooperation between city and county in the application and permit process.

The committee also wants to draft an ordinance to deal with the vacant buildings in the downtown area.

They also talked about a pavilion park complex for the downtown area, and will be contacting State Rep. Bob Peterson to see if any funding would be available from the state. It was noted by Baker that a company called Small Nation should be contacted since it did a revitalization of the city of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and a field trip in March was suggested for gathering ideas as to how the committee can best achieve their goals.

The committee’s general consensus was that a good sit-down restaurant is needed to bring forth a prosperous downtown and preservation of the historical heritage.

Denen gave his city manager’s report and said there are approximately 17 properties on the abatement list right now. He said the city is monitoring the natural gas prices due to current fluctuations and the aggregate agreement the city maintains.

Denen also told council that he welcomed the new Vallery Bakery to town and said, “I hope to get there when it is not so busy and they have more items in the display case so I can get a donut!”

During council remarks, it was brought up that Nick Epifano, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County, is partnering with Hands of Christ Ministry to offer food to the homeless at 301 W. Elm St., beginning Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 pm. The ministry will open its doors and offer free hamburgers, fries, etc. to hungry homeless persons to support the community. It was also noted that Epifano donates a lot to schools and athletes in Fayette County.

The usual business and reports of committees were followed by legislative matters.

The legislative business moved ordinances to first reading status, such as:

• Rezoning of 920 Blackstone St. from single family to multi-family residential;

• Reappointment of Steven Lewis to the Fayette County Planning Commission through Dec. 31, 2026;

• Reappointment of Eddie Fisher to the Fayette County Planning Commission through Dec. 31, 2026;

• Appointment of Mandy Miller to the Fayette County Regional Planning Commission through Dec. 31, 2026;

• Appointment of Gary Dean to the District 15 Public Works Integrating Committee through Dec. 31, 2027;

• Authorization to enter into a contract with Moody’s of Dayton/G.M. Baker & Son for the development of a 12 in x 125 ft deep well; and

• Amending a resolution creating a council committee called Downtown Vitality Task Force, assigning members, setting goals and objectives for the committee.

The next city council meeting will be held on Feb. 28 in council chambers at the Administration Building on Main Street.