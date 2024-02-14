WIC Program turns 50

This year, the WIC Program celebrates 50 years of service. The Women, Infants, and Children Program is a supplemental food and nutrition program that provides services to low income pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children up to the age of 5. As of 2021, in the state of Ohio there are 189 clinics and a total of 160,145 participants, with a national total WIC enrollment of 12.13 million.

WIC originated from an amendment to the Child Nutrition Act of 1966. This amendment established the Special Supplemental Food Program for women, infants, and children. The idea to offer a healthy food program originally started due to the poor health and nutrition status of pregnant women. A 2-year pilot program was created and administered by the USDA. The first WIC program started on January 15, 1974 in Pineville, Kentucky, and later that year WIC programs were open in 45 states.

Important updates to the program include:

1989: legislation was established for a Farmer Market Program.

1991: a breastfeeding promotion program was established to ensure that women are aware of the benefits of breastfeeding their infants.

2004: the WIC Breastfeeding Peer program was established. Women with breastfeeding experience and training (often present or past WIC clients) offer support and counsel.

Currently, WIC is the only nutrition/breastfeeding education program. WIC helps keeps families healthy by providing food, education, and referrals to other needed programs in the community. The program also helps woman achieve a healthy pregnancy outcome through prenatal education and reduces infant mortality by reducing chances of low birthweight babies and complications. WIC assists in increasing infant and childhood immunizations through referrals.

The WIC foods offered are defined as important nutrients missing in the diets of impoverished populations. Foods containing high quality protein, iron, calcium, vitamin A, and vitamin C are included as a food package. These include peanut butter/beans, milk, cereal/whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and juice. WIC is currently offering an increase in the dollar amount for fruits and vegetables.

Income guidelines can be found at https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/women-infants-children/resources/ohio-wic-program-eligibility

In Fayette County, the WIC program is located at Fayette County Public Health. If you would like to apply for WIC, or if you have questions about the program, please call (740) 333-3552.