WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 13

Matthew Haycook, 50, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Raul Guerra III, 28, 708 Peabody Ave., non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

Eric M. Morrison, 46, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 205, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Timothy E. Chilcote, 34, 1188 Hess Road, speed.

Aleshia M. Macioce, 42, 119 Bogus Road, speed.

Jennifer L. Combs, 34, 921 Lakeview Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).