UPDATE: Names released in US 62/Rowe-Ging Rd. crash

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Two people are being treated at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus after being involved in a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on US 62 South near Rowe-Ging Road.

Just before 1:30 p.m., a 2019 Toyota C-HR, driven by Anne M. Reno, 66, was traveling southbound on US 62 when Reno drove off the roadway to the left for an unknown reason and smashed into a tree, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office report.

Both occupants of the vehicle, Reno and Kimberly D. Brunck, 44, of Leesburg, suffered serious injuries and were transported by medical helicopter to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

The vehicle suffered disabling damage, according to reports. US 62 South at Rowe-Ging Road was temporarily closed due to the crash.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County EMS and the Concord Green Fire Department responded to the scene.