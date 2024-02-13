Chamber names YMCA the Business of the Month

Pictured (L-R): Drew Dollich and Kirstie Kocacay (Merchants National Bank), Brianne Sines (First State Bank), Stephanie Dunham (Travel & Tourism), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Kristy Bowers (Chamber President), Ronda Turner (ERA Real Estate), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Barb Creamer (YMCA), Amanda List (YMCA), Eric Gerber (YMCA) Doug Saunders (YMCA), Kristy Warner (YMCA), and Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union). Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have chosen the Fayette County Family YMCA as the business of the month.

Since 1999, the YMCA has strengthened the foundation of the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. This local business serves over 6,000 people each year in Fayette County within its 50,000 square-foot facility and 18 acres of outdoor field space.

The YMCA is accessible to all ages and income levels, and has continued to grow through collaboration with various agencies in the county and state. The development of the six-bed learning garden has presented opportunities to serve new community members and provide environment and nutrition education.