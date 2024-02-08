WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 7

Cody A. Goldsberry, 21, 2196 Jenni Lane, domestic violence (three counts) (fourth-degree felony), obstructing, disorderly conduct.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., unruly juvenile, disorderly conduct.

Joshua L. Justice, 47, 602 Peabody Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Cameron S. Boysel, 30, Bloomingburg, aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Feb. 5

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

Eric Morrison, 24, at large, Greenfield bench warrant.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Jarrod Harper, 43, 631 E. Paint St., driving under suspension (court suspension first-degree misdemeanor).