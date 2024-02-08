Vallery Farmhouse Bakery set to open Friday

Vallery Farmhouse Bakery is located in the Washington Center shopping center, facing Elm Street. R-H file photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Vallery Farmhouse Bakery is set to open this Friday in the Washington Center shopping center, facing Elm Street.

According to a news release, this 1,600 square foot location will provide customers with their morning coffee or a fresh made breakfast, soup and sandwiches at lunchtime, or even a freshly baked cake. Their made from scratch cinnamon rolls are a house specialty.

The business grew out of founder Victoria Vallery’s cake decorating business that she started in her home. Victoria’s cakes were very popular for their visual appeal and especially their taste. The business grew to include daily donuts, fresh breakfast sandwiches, lunch menu items, and of course cakes, serving customers from their first storefront location at 56 East High Street in London.

Vallery’s is known for freshly made coffee, espresso, and tea, daily fresh donuts, cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches, cupcakes, pastries, and their popular farmhouse brownies. Grab and go cake options are also available.

Customer response has been so affirming, and business so lively, that the Vallery’s have chosen to add a second location in Washington Center, according to the release.

Owner Eddie Vallery said, “We enjoy serving our loyal customers and providing a place our community can gather. Whether it’s some friendly conversation with a fresh cup of coffee to go, or a place where people can gather and stay a while, we truly enjoy bringing people together. And our hot beverages and fresh baked goods are a great way to do just that.”

The Vallerys chose the new location at Washington Center for a few key reasons.

Eddie Vallery said, “This is a great location for our second store. It is a priority to have easy access in and out, and a drive-thru option is essential for our business. The standalone building provides both. This is a high traffic area, as well as the hospital close by. It’s a great community we look forward to serving and getting to know better.”

Eddie Vallery’s background is in physics and engineering. He worked for eight years in the construction industry before starting the family-owned business. Victoria is a licensed massage therapist, who also left a well-established career for their family venture.

Eddie Vallery added, “There’s been a lot of learning over the past six years, but we have grown our business and strived to provide a good workplace for our employees. Now we are ready to take the next step and grow with the Washington Court House community.”

Vallery Farmhouse Bakery is located at 210 South Elm St. in the Washington Center shopping center and is open Monday-Saturday. For more information, visit http://www.valleryfarmhouse.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Washington Center is owned and operated by The Hadler Companies.