Warriors defeat Lady Panthers, 51-31

Miami Trace senior, Jessee Stewart, was recognized prior to the game against Adena Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The banner she holds highlights that Stewart made 110 three-point field goals in her career. Unfortunately, Stewart was injured and unable to play Thursday night. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace sophomore Ryleigh Vincent puts up a shot for two of her team-high 10 points in a non-conference game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for Adena are (l-r); Kamryn Sowers (11), Sydney Ater and Emma Garrison (30). Miami Trace freshman Alison Reeves (4) and sophomore Ryleigh Vincent contest for a rebound during a non-conference game against Adena Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Miami Trace junior Ellie Robinette puts up a long-range shot during the game against the Adena Warriors Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Miami Trace High School.

It was Senior Night Thursday, Feb. 8 at Miami Trace High School and the Lady Panthers honored their lone senior, Jessee Stewart, prior to a non-conference game against the Adena Warriors, one of the best teams in the area.

Adena came into the game with a very fine record of 18-2.

The Warriors’ only losses coming in were both to Unioto, by 19 and 13 points, respectively.

Adena put a bit of a damper on Senior Night with a 51-31 victory over the Lady Panthers, who are now 7-14.

Miami Trace also recognized Adena’s four seniors — Kiera Williams, Caroline Corcoran, Sydney Ater and Emma Garrsion — prior to recognizing Stewart.

Unfortunately, Stewart was unable to play in the game due to an injury suffered just the day before.

She was in the starting line-up and on the floor at the tip, but had to come out immedately after.

Miami Trace began the game with a 4-0 lead on two baskets by sophomore Ryleigh Vincent.

After the first of what would be five three-point field goals and then a two-point basket by Adena, the Warriors took a 5-4 lead.

Freshman Gracie Lovett gave Miami Trace what proved to be its final lead of the game at 6-5 at the 4:35 mark of the first quarter.

Adena went on a 12-2 run to close out the opening quarter with a 17-8 lead.

That run carried over into the second quarter, in total reaching 16-2 before Vincent scored again.

The second quarter was another good one for Adena as they outscored Miami Trace 19-4 to take a 36-12 halftime lead.

The Warriors won the third quarter, 15-5 for a 51-17 lead after three.

Adena sat four of its five starters in the fourth quarter and Miami Trace won the last frame, 14-0 for the 51-31 final.

In addition to her 10 points, Vincent finished with three rebounds.

Lovett finished with eight points and led Miami Trace with two assists and three steals.

Freshman Lauren Guess scored five points and shared the team lead for the Lady Panthers with seven rebounds.

Sophomore Zoey Grooms scored five points and had one rebound, one assist and one steal. She made Miami Trace’s one three-point basket.

Freshman Alison Reeves had three points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds. She had four offensive rebounds and one steal.

Sophomore Cali Kirkpatrick had one rebound for Miami Trace.

For Adena, senior Emma Garrison was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.

Junior Kamryn Sowers scored 11, senior Kiera Williams had seven points, freshman Marly Halcomb had six points, senior Caroline Corcoran had four points and senior Sydney Ater scored two.

“We knew coming in that Adena is a really good team,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “Unfortunately for them, they have Unioto in their league (the Scioto Valley Conference).

“Their seniors are very experienced,” Dettwiller said. “Emma Garrison is a high basketball I.Q. kid. She might be one of the highest basketball I.Q. kids I’ve coached against in my three years as a head coach.”

Miami Trace is at Eastern Brown Saturday with the j-v game at noon.

Miami Trace is the No. 17 seed in the tournament and will play at No. 16 Gallia Academy on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game plays the No. 1 seed, Fairland, Thursday, Feb. 15 at Ironton High School.

“This is going to be a great experience for these young kids,” Dettwiller said. “The girls we played tonight, they’re all returning next year.

“We had kids out here that played the most varsity minutes they’ve ever played, even when you compile the entire season,” Dettwiller said. “They did a nice job. They held their composure. I thought they worked well.

“I felt at times we had good defensive rotations,” Dettwiller said. “The running clock was on. But we fought enough and we got the score down and we got the clock stopped and that shows that we’re not quitting, we just missed oppourtunities at times to keep the score close.

“We had a great start at the beginning,” Dettwiller said. “We saw mismatches. We got Ryleigh going downhill and she converted four lay-ups in the paint.

“We struggled to get back in transition at time tonight,” Dettwiller said.

Adena hosts Zane Trace Friday evening.

SCORE QUARTERS

MT 8 4 5 14 — 31

A 17 19 15 0 — 51

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 0-0-0; Gracie Lovett 4-0-8; Alison Reeves 1-1-3; Jessee Stewart 0-0-0; Cali Kirkpatrick 0-0-0; Rylee Ferguson 0-0-0; Lauren Guess 2-1-5; Ryleigh Vincent 5-0-10; Zoey Grooms 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 13 (1)-2-31. Free throw shooting: 2 of 3 for 67 percent. Three-point field goal: Grooms. Field goal shooting: 14 of 38 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 5 for 20 percent. Rebounds: 22 (8 offensive). Turnovers: 17. Assists: 3. Steals: 5. Fouls: 9.

ADENA — Ava Ferrell 0-0-0; Kiera Williams 1 (1)-2-7; Jacey Smith 0-0-0; Kamryn Sowers 5-1-11; Marly Halcomb 0 (1)-3-6; Caroline Corcoran 2-0-4; Corinne Day 0-0-0; Olivia Ferrell 0-0-0; Adriana Guarnieri 0-0-0; Sydney Ater 1-0-2; Emma Garrison 6 (3)-0-21. TOTALS — 15 (5)-6-51. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Garrison, 3; Williams, Halcomb. Field goal shooting: 20 of 43 for 47 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 19 for 26 percent. Turnovers: 9. Offensive rebounds: 10.