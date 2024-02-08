Two in custody following multi-county pursuit

Bayless Johnson

WILMINGTON — Two subjects are in custody following a vehicle pursuit across multiple counties.

According to a release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies engaged in a pursuit on Tuesday after one deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.

“The pursuit traveled through Clinton, Fayette, and Greene counties. The pursuit primarily occurred on back roads with limited or no traffic, ” according to the release. “The suspect vehicle sustained damage as a result of driving in the ditch lines on several occasions.”

Two of the vehicle occupants jumped out of the vehicle during the pursuit, according to the release.

The driver eventually came to a stop at a residence in Fayette County and was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Joshua P. Bayless, 42, is being held in the Clinton County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond for failure to comply with an order or signal of a law enforcement officer.

“The two occupants that exited the vehicle were located upon the conclusion of the pursuit. A female occupant was released without charges, while the other individual, Jerry Johnson, age 35, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant from the Wilmington Police Department and Xenia Police Department,” the release states.

