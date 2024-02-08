Community Calendar

The following are upcoming local events and meetings:

Galentine’s Day Brunch & Bubbly – Feb. 10 & 11

Grab your girlfriends and celebrate friendship with brunch and bubbly at Deer Creek State Park Lodge in Mt. Sterling, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. RSVP required, 740-869-631.

Victorian and Dolly Plus Me Tea – Feb. 10

Mt. Sterling Public Library invites you and your dolls to its annual tea party at First Methodist Church at 110 S. London St. in Mt. Sterling. Tea will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Tickets sold at the door – $10 per adult and $5 per child. Tables from 6-8 people can be reserved from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2. To contact, call 740-869-3548.

Valentine’s Day Dinner – Feb. 10

Join the American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House for its Valentine’s dinner starting at 5 p.m. with a performance by 30 OT 6 band starting at 8 p.m.. Open to the public.

Valentine’s Day Dance – Feb. 10

Join the Fayette County Agricultural Society for its annual Valentine’s Day Dance at the Mahan Building in Washington Court House, featuring the Smokin’ Ham Band on Feb. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m., cash bar and food. Advance tickets or at the door for $12.

OVRDC First Round Caucus meeting – Feb. 12

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will conduct the Fayette County First Round Caucus Meeting on Monday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Commissioners Office of the County Administration Services Building (Room 401), located at 133 S. Main St., Washington Court House. In the First Round Caucus Meeting, OVRDC staff, in coordination with local officials, will update the county’s membership, and staff will provide attendees with important program and project updates. The meeting is open to the public. Comments and/or questions by attendees on regional issues or projects are encouraged. For further information about the meeting agenda, contact John Hemmings, OVRDC executive director, or Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC transportation planning coordinator at 1-740-947-2853.

First Presbyterian Church pancake supper – Feb. 13

First Presbyterian Church invites the public to a free pancake supper on the evening prior to the beginning of the Lenten season. Four different kinds of pancakes will be on the menu (including gluten-free), along with bacon/sausage and beverages. No cost, but please be generous because the free-will offering will benefit One Great Hour of Sharing. Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13; time: from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; location: Persinger Hall in WCH’s First Presbyterian Church (Hinde St. entrance).

Board of DD meeting – Feb. 14

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Board meetings will be held in the Economic Building, 150 E. East St. in Washington C.H. Anyone wishing more information, please notify the board president seven days in advance of the meeting. This can be done by calling 740-335-7453.

Speed Dating – Feb. 14

Need plans for Valentine’s Day? Single and want to mingle? Save your place at Midland Event Center in Washington Court House for its first ever speed dating event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Dinner provided. For ages 30-plus only. RSVP today for $50 at https://www.facebook.com/midlandroom.

WCH City Council meeting – Feb. 14

The Washington Court House City Council will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the city council chambers.

LPDC Meeting – Feb. 15

The secondary LPDC committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m. in the Miami Trace Middle School main office conference room. Guests are welcome.

Fayette Co. Democrats meeting – Feb. 15

The Fayette County Democrats will hold their February meeting on Thursday, Feb.15 at the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Yost to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner – Feb. 19

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will be the speaker at the Fayette County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 19 at the Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave. at the fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. The deadline for paying for tickets is Feb. 8. Mail checks to PO Box 905, Washington CH, Ohio 43160. For more information and to order tickets, please contact Martha Cooper at 740-335-4376 (land line) or any Central Committee member. Also, check out its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FayetteCountyOhioRepublicanParty for more details.

Fayette County Dough-Nation Day – Feb. 20

Eat Donatos Pizza on 1211 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, and support the Fayette County 4-H program on Feb. 20. A portion of all sales throughout the day will support the local 4-H youth.

Denim & Diamonds – Feb. 24

Join the Fayette County Cancer Support Foundation for its annual fundraiser Denim & Diamonds. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Mahan Building in Washington Court House. Enjoy a great meal, live and silent auction. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from this event support cancer patients in Fayette County with their medical expenses.

All About Self Esteem – Feb. 27

Starting at 11 a.m. at Carnegie Library, join Tristin from Adena Fayette Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program for a presentation about self-esteem to improve the mental health of seniors. Discuss what self-esteem is, coping skills to improve it, self-care, and building support systems. Information will also be provided for the Senior Life Solutions program.