Genealogical Society holds holiday dinner

Outgoing Fayette County Genealogical Society President Sue Gilmore with her card of appreciation and gift card. Submitted photos The members and guests attending the Society’s holiday dinner.

Members of the Fayette County Genealogical Society met Monday, Dec. 18 at the home of its caterer, Jason Gilmore, at the Pinkerton House in Washington Court House for the Society’s annual Holiday Dinner.

The social hour began at 6 p.m. with all attending enjoying a delicious traditional holiday dinner at 6:30. After dinner, several holiday games were enjoyed, one of which included a fun exchange of Christmas ornaments.

Outgoing long-time Society President Sue Gilmore was honored with a card of appreciation and a gift certificate. The society has been very fortunate for the many years of dedicated service of Gilmore as president.

The officers who were elected in November were installed and will begin the two-year terms for 2024-26. The officers are president Peggy Lester, vice president Mike Thompson, treasurer Jill Roberts, secretary Cathy Massie White, and trustees Lois Jane Ford and Sue Gilmore.

There will be a Lineage Society Workshop for all members and individuals who are working on Lineage applications to any of the Lineage Societies on Monday, Feb. 19 in the downstairs room of the Economic Development Building 101 E. East St., Washington Court House from 6 to 8 p.m.

The lineage Societies include First Families of Fayette County open to anyone proving an ancestor(s) who resided in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1820, Century Families of Fayette County open to anyone proving an ancestor(s) who resided in Fayette County 100 years ago of the present year, or Civil War Families of Fayette County open to anyone who can prove an ancestor(s) who served in Civil War in the Union or Confederate Armies.

Regular monthly meetings of the Society will be in winter recess until its first meeting of 2024 on Monday, March 18 at the Economic Development Building at 7 p.m. The program for March is to be announced along with the Society’s schedule of programs for the year.. The Society meets on the third Monday of each month, March through December.

Members and interested individuals are reminded that the membership year begins in March and dues are payable by March 31. Yearly dues are $10 for individuals and households and lifetime dues are $100.

For information concerning Society membership, Lineage Society memberships, Research, or Society meetings, contact president Peggy Lester at 740-495-5720 or [email protected], or Lineage Chair Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or [email protected].