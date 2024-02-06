Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Mariam D. Diallo, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob M. Suvak, Brunswick, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholus R. Grose, Dayton, Ohio, 78/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan King, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tamara S. Hestand, Lexington, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jashala D. Payne, Columbus, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John W. Simmons II, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ardell R. Banks, Massillon, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ian Rogers-Wright, 312 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 101/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander T. Sweet, Cleveland, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Stephanie N. Atkins, Brentwood, Tennessee, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tolea Aida, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Collin B. McPhail, West Chester, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brenda M. Manders, 4641 Washington Waterloo Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Priva S. Tailor, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donald L. Combs, Franklin, Ohio, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephanie N. Clyburn, Leesburg, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kiley R. Markowski, Mentor, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Barbara A. Luken, Cincinnati, Ohio, turn signal violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephanie Kramer, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Monica L. Womack, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chinanda C. Sao, Wilmington, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Reagan Norgan, Pickerington, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lisa M. McLymont, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron S. Jimenez, Andrews, North Carolina, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ian S. Roush, 4214 Miami Trace Road SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Angela M. Craig, 382 Hays Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.