Miami Trace, Washington girls basketball postseason matchups released

The sectional pairings for girls basketball across the state of Ohio were released on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Both Washington and Miami Trace will begin postseason in a play-in Sectional Semifinal contest in the DII Southeast District.

The Lady Lions are the No. 18 seed, and will travel to play No. 15 seed Vinton County at Vinton County High School on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will turn around and play for a Sectional Championship on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:15 p.m. at Zane Trace High School against No. 2 seed Circleville.

The Lady Panthers are the No. 17 seed and will travel to take on No. 16 Gallia Academy at Gallia Academy High School on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. The winner will also play for a Sectional Championship that Thursday, at Ironton High School at 6:15 p.m. against No. 1 seed Fairland.

Elsewhere in the FAC, McClain is the No. 13 seed and will play for a Sectional Championship at Zane Trace High School on Thursday, Feb. 15 against the No. 4 seed Unioto Lady Shermans.

No. 6 seed Jackson will play No. 11 seed Hillsboro for the third time this season, this time for a Sectional Championship. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 6:15 p.m. at Chillicothe High School.

Chillicothe is the No. 43 seed in the DI Central District, and will play on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at a site to be determined against the winner of No. 44 seed Westerville North and No. 3 seed Marysville.