Locals invited to Ohio State Weeds University

OSU Extension invites crop producers, CCAs, and agribusinesses to attend a regional 2024 Ohio State Weeds University on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at locations across the state. Locations will include Auglaize County, Clermont County, Crawford County, Fayette County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, and Wayne County.

This program is designed to keep agronomic producers on the cutting edge in weed control for their cropping operations. Topics addressed will include hot topics in weed control, local weed issues, biology, identification of weeds, control strategies, cover crop management in forages, and evaluating herbicides. Hands-on exercises will be included.

Featured speakers will include Dr. Aaron Hager, associate professor, Department of Crop Sciences, University of Illinois; Dr. Rodrigo Werle, associate professor, Extension Cropping Weed Science, University of Wisconsin – Madison; Dr. Alyssa Essman, assistant professor and Weed Science Extension Specialist, Ohio State University; and Dr. Michael Flessner, associate professor, Virginia Tech.

This is an in-person event with a portion of the program being broadcast virtually at the above regional locations.

Dr. Hager’s work contributes to increased crop production through the development and implementation of integrated weed management programs. His research helps to identify and manage herbicide resistance in the most aggressive agronomic weeds. Dr. Werle’s research and Extension program (aka WiscWeeds) focuses on integrated approaches to weed management in corn, soybean, and small grains in Wisconsin farm systems. Dr. Essman is interested in evaluating weed control in integrated management systems using traditional and alternative methods in agronomic crops. Dr. Flessner’s expertise focuses on weed management in field crops (corn, soybean, small grains, and others) and pasture/forages. His emphasis is placed on current challenges such as the management of herbicide-resistant weed species.

The registration fee per person is $40 and is due by Feb. 16. This fee includes course materials and speaker question and answer sessions. On-site walk-ins are not available for this event and each site is limited to a maximum of 30 people. Commercial, Private Pesticide, and Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) credits will be available. To register go to http://go.osu.edu./24WeedsUniv.

For additional information on the event, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, at [email protected] or Ken Ford, Fayette County Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected].

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.