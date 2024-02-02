Community honors local hero

A massive crowd was in attendance at Heritage Memorial Church Friday for the funeral services of George Harrison Carrigan, who was the last living World War II veteran in Fayette County. He passed away Jan. 25 at the age of 100 following a short illness. Military Rites were accorded by the Fayette County Honor Guard following the service. The funeral procession traveled to Highlawn Cemetery for burial. Carrigan was honorably discharged from the US Army January 5, 1946 with the following medals: Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, five Bronze Stars and a WWII Victory Medal.

Brya Labig | R-H photos