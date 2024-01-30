Hundreds attended the first-ever robotics tournament held at Washington High School on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Tyler Flora |Record-Herald photos Students participated in skills competitions during the first-ever robotics tournament held at Washington High School on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Several team competitions took place during the first-ever robotics tournament held at Washington High School on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. These two teams were in a tightly-contested battle during the first-ever robotics tournament held at Washington High School on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington High School (WHS) held its first-ever robotics tournament on Saturday, with hundreds in attendance. The day-long event included 59 teams from all over the state. WHS fielded 11 teams for the tournament.

Three battle arenas were set up on one side of the WHS gymnasium, with two skills competition arenas erected on the other side. Teams competed throughout the morning and into the afternoon before each pairing up with another team for a bracket-style competition.

The championship contest featured Meltdown and Robonuts of Beavercreek against N.O.V.A and DHT, also of Beavercreek. The team of Meltdown and Robonuts came away with the championship by a score of 123-90.

Echo Squad of Hillsboro and Zoom Call of Milford fell in the semifinals, along with Aftershock and Adrenaline of Beavercreek.

In the final rankings, the top-ranked team from Washington was the Funky Blue Monkeys, who finished 30th overall. Next for Washington was Beanz in 40th, Blue Lions 1 in 43rd, Lions Engineering in 44th, Tuckey Wuckey Fans in 46th, Error 404 in 47th, Metallic Hats in 49th, Blue Lions Robotics in 55th, Trojan in 56th, #1 Barbie Fan Club in 58th, and Wired Robotics in 59th.

The Excellence Award was given to Carmela’s Fault for middle school, and Meltdown for high school. Meltdown also took home the skills competition championship.

The Design Award was given to Robonuts, and the Judges Award was given to The Rumble Ponies.

The 2024 Ohio VRC High School State Championship will take place on Saturday, March 9 at the Marion County Fairgrounds.