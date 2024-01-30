No charges filed in fatal shooting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The man who allegedly shot and killed a person who was attempting to break into his home on Nov. 1, 2023 will not face charges, according to authorities.

At around 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Paint Street on Wednesday, Nov. 1, a caller to 911 told dispatch that he had shot a male subject who was attempting to break into his house, according to police. When officers arrived, they located a man — later identified as 30-year-old Corey Keeton — laying on the front porch of the home near the front door.

Police said the man was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest.

Officers began life-saving measures until Fayette County EMS arrived, according to reports. Keeton was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Record-Herald has not identified the man who shot Keeton because he was not charged with a crime.

After reviewing the case, Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade said his office determined that based upon the burden of proof on the state, there “was no way to go forward on that case.”

Weade added, “We believe that based upon the evidence, location and what we had available to us, the state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect did not act in self-defense.”

According to the 911 call released to the Record-Herald by the Washington Police Department, the resident of the home told dispatchers that a man tried to break into his house.

“I opened up the door, I couldn’t see what he had in his hand,” the man said during the 911 call. “I had heard something scratching around. I took the shot and he fell back….he’s not moving now.”

It is believed that only one gunshot was fired, police said.

The resident also indicated during the 911 call that it appeared the suspect had “something metal” in his hand. He also said there was no light on the front porch and because of that he couldn’t see very well.

According to another report made by police, the homeowner told police that he had four children in the house at the time of the intrusion, and that he warned Keeton, who he described as having a ski mask on, “not to move.” Reportedly, the homeowner told police that the shooting occurred when Keeton moved toward the him, despite his warnings.