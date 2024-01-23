Bloomingburg accepted into county’s electric program

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At a recent meeting, the Fayette County Commissioners authorized the acceptance of the Village of Bloomingburg into the county’s electric program, per the recommendation of Thomas Bellish, president of Buckeye Energy Brokers, Inc.

On Nov. 7, Bloomingburg residents approved the electric aggregation issue on the ballot. Residents and small businesses will be able to join the program without the expense of running a separate program.

Also at the meeting:

– Bambi Baughn was reappointed as the Fayette County representative to the Region 9 OneOhio Board.

– The commissioners decided that the health, welfare and safety of county residents can best and most efficiently be served by “Force Account” in matters pertaining to the construction, renovation, improvement, maintenance, or repair of county roads, bridges and culverts. The commissioners authorized county engineer Steve Luebbe in the construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance, or repair of roads, bridges and culverts in Fayette County to use the existing county employee forces and proceed by “Force Account” as he deems appropriate during the year 2024.

– A resolution was adopted authorizing Luebbe to approve the attendance of employees of the engineer’s office to attend various meetings, conferences and training seminars in 2024.

– The commissioners entered into a grant agreement for 2024 with County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO). Funds are to be used for the County Wellness Program; administration funds of $4,000 to be used toward the administration of the program or could be used toward programs; and program funds of $5,640 to be used toward activities that promote the health and wellness of the CEBCO-covered members.

– Luebbe was authorized to enter into a professional services agreement with E.L. Robinson Engineering of Ohio Company, of Grandview Heights, Ohio, for the 2024 Routine and Non-redundant Steel Tension Member Bridge Inspection of the Mark Road bridge over Sugar Creek. The total proposed cost is $3,591.

– Luebbe was authorized to enter into a professional services agreement with Stantec Consulting, of Columbus, for construction inspection and administration services for the Rattlesnake Water System Improvements, Contract B – Headworks. The total fee is not to exceed $156,445.

– The commissioners entered into an agreement for credit card processing at the Fayette County Landfill with CSG Forte Payments, Inc., out of Fort Worth, Texas. Forte will provide payment processing and related products and services, including but not limited to Automated Clearing House (ACH), credit card and debit card processing, account verification and customer identification. The landfill has selected the service fee model in which the citizen pays a service fee for processing and at no cost to the office.

– The commissioners entered into a maintenance agreement with The Tower Clock Company, of South Charleston, to annually service the courthouse clock at a cost of $900 per year.

– The commissioners accepted the services proposal from Woollard Accounting LLC, of Russellville, to provide accounting services for the Fayette County Auditor’s Office for preparing and processing all of the 2023 W2s and 1099s for Fayette County employees.