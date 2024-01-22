Locals named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

The following local students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for fall 2023: Angel Edwards, of Bloomingburg; Jadyn Hoecke, of Jamestown; Carter Kirkendall, of Jamestown; Caleb Mattinson, of South Solon; Olivia Murray, of Jamestown; Makenzie Wise, of Washington C.H.; and Makayla Lingerfelt, of Greenfield.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,456 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking.

