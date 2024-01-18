WMS celebrates academic growth

From left to right, William Howland and Ian Bryan, eighth graders Submitted photos From left to right, Cloe Mason, Marie Phillips, Kylah Bigelow, Brittany Phillips, Blake Roush, and Colten Allen, seventh graders

Washington Middle School students in Mr. Chambers’ and Mrs. Thompson’s classes were celebrated for their academic growth in math and English language arts.

Using MAP data, Washington Middle School recognized the following students for their improvement throughout the first semester:

Eighth Grade: William Howland, Ian Bryan and Madison Fultz

Seventh Grade: Cloe Mason, Marie Phillips, Kylah Bigelow, Brittany Phillips, Blake Roush and Colten Allen

Sixth Grade: Taylynn Crago, Savannah Smith, Camara Racine, Kristin Cagg, Keagan Parsons and Seth Simmons

In addition to MAP Improvement, seventh grader Kylah Bigelow also earned the title of MobyMax Math Champion for first semester.

To celebrate their progress, these Blue Lions were rewarded with a fun and delicious pizza party during lunch.

Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP, is a dynamic adaptive assessment that gauges students’ achievement and growth in math, reading, language usage, and science. WCHCS teachers use this data to analyze students’ comprehension of the content and customize their instructional strategies to meet the specific needs of their students as they progress through the class.