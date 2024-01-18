Washington Municpal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Matthew W. Reinhart, Blanchester, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Amy Y. Zhang, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Aissatou M. Sow, Lithopolis, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Matthew Lilien, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Cole R. Kleinmann, Mason, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dal Poudle, Erlanger, Kentucky, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Drew T. Domeco, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Emmanuel Fakunle, Louisville, Kentucky, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Riley S. Blakely, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Sokhonn Chapman, Cincinnati, Ohio, turn signals, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Brandie N. Hayes, Newark, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Stanley E. Rolfe, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Diego Rua, Hialeah, Florida, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Carey G. Toalston, Alliance, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Cheyenne Horvath, Jamestown, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ashley N. Scott, 831 Independence Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, expired operator license less than six months, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Deanna S. Edwards, 1578 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Stephen J. Huffman, 645 Kimberly Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Caleb A. Marshall, 1349 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Sara B. Thomas, 810 Aspen Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, traffic control light, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Christian D. Johnson, 1252 Nelson Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
William C. Branch, Mocksville, North Carolina, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Courtney N. Southworth, 1217 Bramble Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Miriam D. Miller, 713 John St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Joshua S. Smith, Hillsboro, Ohio, tire/exhaust violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dana T. Freese, 829 Independence Ct., stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Eddie L. Dailey, 117 Ohio Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Yancy L. Shinkle, Cambridge, Ohio, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jennifer R. Fabin, Greenfield, Ohio, red light violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.