Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 15-19 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Martin Luther King Day
TUESDAY
Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, quick bread, dinner roll, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 15-19 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Martin Luther King Day
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure -SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Annual meeting
11:30 a.m. Lunch