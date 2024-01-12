Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed for Martin Luther King Day

TUESDAY

Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, crackers

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, quick bread, dinner roll, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed for Martin Luther King Day

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure -SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Annual meeting

11:30 a.m. Lunch