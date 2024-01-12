Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County:

Union Twp. sets meeting dates

The 2023 financial statement for Union Township is available and can be seen by calling 740-606-1634. The regular meeting dates and times are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Union Township building at 1505 State Route 38 N. E. As always, the public is welcome.

Wayne Twp. sets meeting dates

Wayne Township held its 2024 organizational meeting on Dec. 31. The meeting schedule will remain the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the town hall, except in January. The January meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, the third Monday of the month, at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Concord Twp. financial report available

The Concord Township 2023 annual financial report is complete and available by contacting the office of Bridget Sollars, fiscal officer, at 1325 Miami Trace Road SW, Washington C.H.

Hello Friends Storytime – Jan. 18

From 11 a.m. to noon, sing, dance, read and play with your friends! Bring you kids, ages 5 and under to Storytime at the Carnegie Library in Washington Court House to engage and educate preschool children.

Democrat Central Committee meeting – Jan. 18

The Fayette County Democrat Central Committee will have its January meeting at the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Crochet For Adults – Jan. 20

Beginner and experienced crocheters are welcome to join the Carnegie Library monthly crochet program.

Antique Auction – Jan. 20

An antique’s auction held by Gibbs Auction Services at the Mahan building, located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, will start at noon.

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting – Jan. 22

The Jefferson Township Trustees have changed their second meeting date in January due to the holiday. Their meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 15 has been moved to Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. As always, the public is welcome.

Tech Help Drop-in Sessions – Jan. 23

Ready to get started with eBooks and audiobooks? Drop-in to either Tech Help session for one-on-one help using Carnegie Library’s digital reading apps, Libby and Hoopla. The session will begin at 1o a.m.