SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation

The newest graduates of the Practical Nursing program at Southern State Community College are (back row, left to right): Ruthie Cotes, Victoria Piatt, Gage Teaney, Saebra Watson. (Middle Row, left to right) Miranda Cory; Kaitlyn Chaney, Kylee Walters, Lorelei King, Gladys Tacho, Sheila Tolle Steele, Brittany Carver. (Front row, from left to right): Sydney O’Farrell, Caitlin Hamm, Mary Sullivan, Kelsey Kirschner, Kayla Leeth, Christina Guenther, Crystal Belen. Submitted photo

Eighteen graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 7 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Gage Teaney opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing, Dr. Julianne Krebs. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Kelsey Kirschner.

The 2023 PN graduating class includes (*denotes college honors):

· From Clinton County: Victoria Piatt of Martinsville

· From Fayette County: Kaitlyn Chaney of Washington C.H. and Miranda Cory of Washington C.H.

Dr. Julianne Krebs, Southern State’s Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing, offered the graduates a final charge – “Graduates, you have demonstrated competencies in the key areas of patient-centered care, clinical judgment, professionalism, teamwork, collaboration, quality improvement, safety, and communications including informatics to fulfill the requirements of the curriculum – Congratulations!”

“I encourage you to be the nurse who provides ‘true care’ and strives to meet the unique needs of each patient,” she added.

For more information about Southern State’s health sciences programs, please visit www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/health-sciences.shtml.

To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.