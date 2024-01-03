Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County:

Union Twp. sets meeting dates

The 2023 financial statement for Union Township is available and can be seen by calling 740-606-1634. The regular meeting dates and times are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Union Township building at 1505 State Route 38 N. E. As always, the public is welcome.

Line Shack APA Tournament – Jan. 4

Line Shack Saloon will hold its Amateur Pickleball Association Tournament from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday Morning Prayer – Jan. 6

Spirit of Truth in Washington Court House is excited to have prayer available every Saturday morning for anyone, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m..

Crafternoon – Jan. 6

Looking for something to do during these cold winter months? Bring your own craft project to work on while mingling with other local crafters. Carnegie Library in Washington Court House is hosting a Crafternoon starting at 11 a.m. for anyone interested.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Jan. 8

A Red Cross blood drive will be held at Fayette County Community-Crossroads Christian Church on Monday, Jan. 8 from 1-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty

Tech Help Drop-In Sessions – Jan. 9

Ready to get started with eBooks and audiobooks? Drop in to the Tech Help session, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for one-on-one help using Carnegie Library’s digital reading apps, Libby and Hoopla.

Board of DD organizational meeting – Jan. 10

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold the organizational meeting and the regular monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The January board meeting will be held in the Economic Building, 150 E. East St. in Washington C.H. Anyone wishing more information, please notify the board president seven days in advance of the meeting. This can be done by calling 740-335-7453.

Minute To Win It – Jan. 11

From 4:30 p.m. t0 5:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library in Washington Court House, kids of all ages can play scoop the snowballs, dice stack, keep the balloon up, traffic yams, and more.

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting – Jan. 22

The Jefferson Township Trustees have changed their second meeting date in January due to the holiday. Their meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 15 has been moved to Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. As always, the public is welcome.