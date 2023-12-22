“Don’t be afraid. I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all the people.”

These are the words spoken by the angel that was announcing the birth of Jesus to the shepherds. They were powerful words that would change the course of mankind.

A point in history that would change men’s minds from thinking that our enemies had to be destroyed by the wrath of God, to the possibility that our enemies can be converted through the love of God. A shift from destruction to conversion.

Through God’s mercy we are experiencing His love and regardless of the times it will never be taken away from His children that are cleansed by the blood of Jesus. How fortunate we are to live in a country that was founded on the principles of the Word of God. That assurance that comes through the revelation of the Holy Spirit.

We must celebrate what is happening right before our eyes. We must be grateful for the blessing that God has seen fit to give us. His gift to us 2,000 years ago was His son Jesus who would open the way into His very throne room where we can actually have a conversation with the creator of the universe. His gift to us this Christmas is the miracle that will ease tortured minds and heal broken bodies. We have a Father in Heaven who wants the best for His children.

Sickness and sin came into mankind through the fall of the first Adam. Forgiveness of sin and healing came through the second Adam; who was Jesus.

As I think of the Christmas star this year, I am reminded again of the proclamation the angel made to the shepherds: “Don’t be afraid. I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all the people.”

That message is for us today! God has proclaimed that signs and wonders will follow His people. Jesus said: “Do not worry or be afraid, I am with you always.”

Now celebrate God’s goodness to all people that believe and receive his presence in their lives.

Merry Christmas from all of the people at The Gathering Place Church. Join us Sunday on Christmas Eve at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday evening at 9 p.m. for a Christmas Eve candlelight and common service.

Have a joyful and blessed Christmas!