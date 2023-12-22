Festive fudge for Christmas time

Hello!

This week’s recipe seems appropriate for this time of year. However, I didn’t first taste this in December.

Several years ago, I was playing cards with some friends down in Tennessee and she brought out some fudge. This was mid-summer. It was delicious. The creamy soft texture was unusual, and I loved it.

I asked for the recipe, and she said it was the easiest recipe in the world. She wasn’t wrong. It’s super-fast and easy. The results are remarkable.

You can make this with chocolate chips, for chocolate fudge or you can use peanut chips or butterscotch or vanilla. When I use the vanilla, I usually put in some black walnuts.

For me, no goodie tray at Christmas time is complete without fudge. If you’ve never made fudge before, this is the one to start with.

Festive Fudge

3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chip

1 can (14 ounces) Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk.

Dash of salt

½ to 1 cup chopped nuts (optional)

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

Melt chips with milk and salt in a microwaveable bowl.

Stir in in nuts and vanilla and pour in a 9-inch square pan. Lined with wax paper.

Chill for 2 hours and cut.

Enjoy!