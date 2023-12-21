High-speed chase through downtown ends in suspect’s vehicle crashing

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House Police Department was involved in a high speed chase through the downtown area just before midnight Wednesday, which resulted in the the suspect being hospitalized after his vehicle flipped onto its side.

According to police, the chase began after the officers responded to a complaint made at McDonald’s on Leesburg Avenue. When officers arrived and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle described as a maroon Ford F-250, a man identified as 27-year-old Brayan Fuintes fled the McDonald’s, leading the officers on a chase through the downtown area.

However, shortly after the chase began, Fuintes lost control of the truck in a nearby field located behind Mugs & Jugs, and officers were then able to remove Fuintes from the truck and arrest him, according to reports. Due to injuries Fuintes received from the crash, he was taken to Adena Fayette Medical Center ER for immediate treatment, and was still hospitalized on Thursday.

Fuintes was allegedly intoxicated during the incident. He was issued a citation for failure to comply, OVI, no operator’s license, and was issued a criminal charge for failure to comply.