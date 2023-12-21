LevelUp Arcade, KK’s Grubb Hubb join Chamber

On Thursday, the Chamber and City both celebrated and recognized LevelUp Arcade and KK’s Grubb Hubb joining the Chamber as new members. Pictured (L-R): Tony Sanor (Fayette Co./OSU Extension), Candice Conley (Ohio’s Hospice), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Joe Denen (City of WCH), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH) Brad Hay & Jennifer Hay (Owners - LevelUp) Madison Hay, Kay Terry & Kelly Hay (Owners – KK’s Grubb Hubb), Stephanie Dunham (Travel & Tourism), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Dale Lynch (City of WCH), Kristy Bowers (Chamber) Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos Pictured (L-R): Joe Denen (City of WCH), Brad Hay & Jennifer Hay (Owners - LevelUp) Madison Hay, Kay Terry & Kelly Hay (Owners – KK’s Grubb Hubb)

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Thursday, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced that LevelUp Arcade and KK’s Grubb Hubb have joined the Chamber as new members.

According to Brad and Jennifer Hay, the building and arcade owners, the Hay family bought the property as an investment but never thought of shutting down the arcade/restaurant. The Hay family appreciates the former owners of the arcade for creating a fun, affordable place for the people of Washington Court House and the nearby areas to enjoy the arcade games and the delicious food.

Kay Terry and Kelly Hay, who run KK’s Grubb Hubb, partnered with the arcade owners to oversee the restaurant portion. Now, the two businesses are excited to be working together in the same building.

KK’s Grubb Hubb has a great menu featuring the Smashburgers, according to the Chamber, and LevelUp Arcade is planning to add more games and keep the retro vibe and low prices. They are eager to continue this new adventure together, and would also like to thank the people of Washington Court House for their support during this transitional period of ownership.