WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 19

Criminal Damaging: At 2:08 p.m., officers responded to 630 Gregg St. in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with witnesses who advised the defendant had damaged items at the residence. The victim advised they wanted to pursue charges. The defendant was arrested and transported to jail.

Dec. 18

Assault: At 12:13 p.m., officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway in reference to an assault. Charges have been prepared for the offender, who departed prior to arrival.

Domestic Violence/Unlawful Restraint: At 4:26 p.m., officers responded to Paint Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. The offender was identified and charges were filed.