WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 19

Christopher Oliver II, 18, South Solon, criminal damaging.

Casey R. Dawson, 36, 1106 Yeoman St., stop sign violation.

Dec. 18

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., unruly, disorderly.

Tommy T. Queen, 22, Jeffersonville, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), unlawful restraint (third-degree misdemeanor).

Amy S. Putney, 43, 933 Gregg St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Rhonda M. Copas, 62, 1034 Country Club Court, failure to control.