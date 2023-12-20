Isaiah Haithcock committs to Wofford College

Haithcock Washington High School senior Isaiah Haithcock (seated, middle) on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 signs a letter of intent to attend Wofford College, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Terriers football team. He is joined by parents, Angie and Steve, brother Noah and sister Hannah. Isaiah Haithcock with family members Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Isaiah Haithcock with coaches and teammates at his signing to commit to Wofford College Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Washington High School senior Isaiah Haithcock signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 to attend Wofford College where he will study engineering and play football for the Terriers.

Haithcock, born and raised in Washington Court House, was one of 12 players who committed to Division I Wofford on Wednesday.

Those heading to Wofford include players from Florida, California, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina.

Haithcock was joined by a host of family, friends and coaches for the occasion in the lobby outside the gymnasium at Washington High School.

As he narrowed his choices, Haithcock said he was considering Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green.

Wofford is a four-year liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“The place is beautiful,” Haithcock said. “I took a couple of visits there. It’s a private D-I college. That really interested me. I had never really seen a private D-I school before. That was something that really attracted me to their school.

“I met the coaches and they are really nice people,” Haithcock said. “I had a host, a guy who plays the same position I do (tight end) and I stayed with him. The guys are cool. I’m already friends with a lot of them down there, so, it feels like home right now.”

As for academics, a course of study, Haithcock said, “I’m leaning more toward engineering. I’m not sure which path in engineering I want to take yet, but, that’s something that I’m really interested in. I’m very good with math and numbers, stuff like that. (Engineering) is something that intrigues me a little bit.”

There’s no place like home

Haithcock spoke about his hometown, Washington Court House and attending Washington High School.

“I’ve been here forever,” Haithcock said. “I’ve never lived outside of Court House. This is my home, I love it here. I love the people. This is where my family lives. This is where I go.”

As for the teachers at WHS, Haithcock mentioned a couple he enjoys.

“Mr. (Ryan) Sheets, Mrs. (Amy) Rader,” Haithcock said. Sheets is a social studies teacher and Rader teaches language arts and world literature.

“Engineering and math in general just came easy to me,” Haithcock said. “So, that’s what I’m rockin’ with.”

Haithcock is the son of Steve and Angie Haithcock. He has an older sister, Hannah and a younger brother, Noah.

“I want to thank my parents, teachers, my brother and my sister,” Haithcock said. “All of my coaches throughout the years, even when I was little. (Former Washington High School football coach Williamson (Chuck), a big thank you to him.

“Darren Gammell from DJRS, he helped me with recruiting a lot,” Haithcock said. “He got me a few of these opportunities.”

What will it take for Haithcock to succeed at the next level?

“Keeping the hard work up,” Haithcock said. “I’ve put a lot of time and effort into the sport. You just have to take it to the next level, especially when you going to go play Division I college football.”

Time will be spent, Haithcock said, “Getting (my) lifts done, getting (my) footwork stuff down; just drilling, nutrition. It’s little things like that that will keep you on the right side of things.”

Haithcock played the three primary sports of baseball, basketball and football growing up.

“I leaned away from baseball a little bit after COVID,” Haithcock said. “I just started focusing on basketball and football. Growing up, I thought I would be a basketball player, because of my height and athleticism.

“I’ve leaned more toward football in the last couple of years,” Haithcock said. “That’s what just came naturally to me, I was very good at it. When I started to realize I have a shot at (playing football in college), I started to realize, this is my favorite sport now.”

Haithcock touched on why he loves football.

“Having 11 guys on offense, 11 guys on defense, the special teams, just being a big, old family,” Haithcock said. “All working toward one common goal which is winning, winning championships. It’s really nice having like a second family.”

Haithcock started as a wide receiver on offense, but moved to tight end.

“I talked with a few people who have helped me throughout the years with football and they all decided that maybe tight end would be a better spot for me, because of my length and height. I put on some weight and became a tight end.”

In high school Haithcock also played defensive end.

“That really helped me, just with my aggression, getting in there and making plays happen,” Haithcock said.

“We’re so excited for Isaiah and the opportunity that he’s earned,” Washington High School head football coach David Everson said. “We’re excited for his family and Isaiah for having a rare opportunity to play at such a high level. To go play college football and to be a student-athlete.

“The FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) is big-time college football,” Everson said. “The conference they are in (The Southern Conference) is a very, very competitive one.

“I think Isaiah has a very, very high ceiling,” Everson said. “He’s still a young man who is going to grow and mature and do great things. We’re excited to watch that happen. We’re excited to be a part of it.

“It’s an honor for me as a coach to have had the opportunity to coach Isaiah for one year,” Everson said. “It’s exciting.”