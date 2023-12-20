Washington Great Oaks FFA continues to grow

The Washington Great Oaks FFA officer team for the 2023-24 school year: (l-r); Suzanne Matheny, Jenna Reitmire, Lauren Thompson, Jarika Mick, Calee Ellars, Casey Hott, Randon Stolzenburg, and advisor Aaron Miller. Courtesy photo

On Aug. 31, 2023, students at Washington High School had their first FFA meeting. The meeting took place in the new agriculture science room. During the meeting students adopted their official chapter name, Washington Great Oaks FFA, a constitution and bylaws, discussed officer elections, upcoming events and planned their first field trip to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio.

The following week, seven officers were elected; President Randon Stolzenburg, Vice President Calee Ellars, Secretary Lauren Thompson, Treasurer Jenna Reitmire, Reporter Suzanne Matheny, Sentinel Jarika Mick and Student Advisor Casey Hott. Once students elected officers and adopted a constitution, the official FFA charter application was completed and submitted to the Ohio FFA Association.

On Sept. 18, the Washington Great Oaks FFA chapter was officially chartered and is now able to process membership. The chapter has approximately 90 students currently enrolled in the program. The chapter will be led by FFA Advisor Mr. Aaron Miller. Washington Great Oaks FFA is a satellite program of Great Oaks Career Campuses.

The mission as an organization is that FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

So far this year, Washington Great Oaks FFA has participated in several events. To kick off the year, students took their first field trip to the Farm Science Review. In October, the chapter helped organize and put on the Washington Court House City Schools second Annual Ag Day for all students in the district. In November, the chapter leadership team traveled to Indianapolis to attend the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo.

Students have also had the opportunity to explore and compete in Career Development Events (CDE). Randon Stolzenburg, Casey Hott and Kimber White competed in the Job Interview CDE. Randon Stolzenburg, Cameron Jones and Michael Yoho also competed in the Food Science CDE contest. Randon Stolzenburg, Joel Buyer and Conner Mickle attended the District 9 Ohio FFA Leadership Night. The chapter also held their first annual fruit and peanut fundraiser. The chapter officer team is very excited to see what is in store for the chapter this spring and summer.