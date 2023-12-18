Veterans remembered at wreath-laying

Shawn A. Cox, a member of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), and the camp coordinator for their Wreaths Across America program served as master of ceremonies at the Washington Cemetery this past weekend. Submitted photos Several Henry Casey Camp members, sponsors and community volunteers attended the Wreaths Across America opening ceremony at the Washington Cemetery. Pictured left to right is camp members: Shawn A. Cox, Jordan Milburn, Shane Milburn, Christopher S Grim, Kelly Hopkins, Charles Rose, and Mike Sutton. Clyde and Glenda Fyffe help place wreaths on veterans’ graves. Henry Casey Camp Council member Paul S. Grim honors a veteran with a wreath. Casey Camp member Mike Sutton, a U. S. Air Force veteran, places a wreath at the U. S. Air Force Flag pole. Arsinoe Martin, a member of Circle 78 Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic (LGAR), (left) and Jodi Milburn place a wreath. Casey Camp member Jordan Milburn prepares to place a wreath at the U.S. Coast Guard flag pole. Casey Camp Commander Kelly Hopkins a U. S. Army veteran, places a wreath at the U. S. Army flag pole.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Several members of the Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), along with several wreath sponsors and volunteers from the community, participated this past weekend in the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Washington Cemetery honoring the military veterans buried there.

The local event was one of over 4,200 such ceremonies held at various locations across America. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

Henry Casey Camp member Shawn A. Cox, a past Ohio Department SUVCW commander, and the camp coordinator for the event served as master of ceremonies for the program. After a brief account of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War being a Congressionally-chartered organization that is the legal heir to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a wreath was placed at the base of each of the military service flag poles located at the veteran’s plaza in the cemetery honoring all veterans.

The wreath honoring U. S. Army veterans was placed by the camp commander, Kelly Hopkins, a U. S. Army veteran. The Navy wreath was placed by camp senior vice commander Charles Rose, a U. S. Army veteran. The U. S. Air Force wreath was placed by camp member Mike Sutton a U. S. Air Force veteran.

The wreath honoring the U. S. Marines was placed by the camp secretary and past Ohio Department Commander Shane L. Milburn, a U. S. Marine veteran. The U. S. Coast Guard wreath was placed by camp member Jordan Milburn, and camp member Christopher S. Grim presented the POW/MIA wreath.

Camp members and community volunteers placed over 250 wreaths on the graves of military veterans buried in the Washington Cemetery. At each gravesite, the person placing the wreath would announce the name of the veteran, thank him for his service and salute. It is believed that a veteran is not forgotten as long as his name is remembered.

Cox said he hoped more wreath sponsors and volunteers can be found next year so that more veterans can be honored. There are over 2,000 veterans buried in the Washington Cemetery.

A very generous donation from Wilmington VFW Post 6710 made it possible for Henry Casey Camp to honor several veterans in Clinton County buried at Blanchester, Lees Creek and Sabina.

To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, those interested are encouraged to visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OHO137P