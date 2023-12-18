Toys for Tots distribution begins

The Toys for Tots distribution in Fayette County began on Saturday. When the doors opened, each parent was allowed to pick out several ‘stocking stuffer’ items from the tables of items like games, arts and crafts, and books from the Book Room. Photos by Gail Allen The Toys for Tots distribution in Fayette County began on Saturday. When the doors opened, each parent was allowed to pick out several ‘stocking stuffer’ items from the tables of items like games, arts and crafts, and books from the Book Room. Fayette County Box 65 and Captain Brian W. Crooks were supporting the donations and distribution through the Washington Fire Department along with the volunteers.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Toys for Tots distribution in Fayette County started on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at the building on Kenskill Avenue, led by chairperson Mindi Wickensimer.

Mell Wickensimer from WCH Grace Methodist Church was there to give the prayer blessing of the toys and prayed for the many volunteers prior to the doors opening. When the doors opened, each parent was allowed to pick out several “stocking stuffer” items from the tables of items like games, arts and crafts, and books from the Book Room staffed by volunteer Sharon Miller.

Each parent had to present their identification and select boy or girl and age group. A volunteer would then assist by giving the parent a large trash bag filled with toys appropriate for that child.

Several employees of Hills Pet Nutrition, which made a large toy donation, were on hand to assist in the distribution and carrying the bags to cars when needed.

The sign-ups for distribution were done by Second Chance of Hope on Oakland Avenue so there would be a record of those in need.

Many Fayette County families were helped by the generosity of the community donations. Distributions will continue until all the toys are gone, as some parents who signed up were not available to pick them up Saturday.