Team Miami Trace wins 33rd Rolling Rimples competition

Miami Trace won first place team for the 33rd Rolling Rimples program were Bryan Sheets, Dawn Dawson, Toni Speakman, and Rebecca Milstead. Team member Bryan Sheets was also the first-place individual winner, losing a total of 44.9 pounds. Submitted photos Shawna Bunch (left) lost 27.8 pounds and won a $50 Kroger gift card for being the second-place individual winner. She is pictured with Janessa Williamson, FCPH health educator. Becky Russell lost 25.6 pounds won third place for individual winners and received a $25 Kroger gift card. She is pictured with Janessa Williamson, FCPH health educator.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The 33rd Rolling Rimples program, a health and wellness program offered through Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), has just concluded. The winning team for this year’s Rolling Rimples is Miami Trace High School.

Team Miami Trace lost a total of 78.9 pounds, winning the champion title and $50 Kroger gift cards. Team members were Bryan Sheets, Dawn Dawson, Toni Speakman, and Rebecca Milstead. Team member Bryan Sheets was also the first-place individual winner, losing a total of 44.9 pounds. He won a $100 Kroger gift card for losing the most overall weight in the individual category.

The second and third-place winners were from Fayette County Early Learning Center. Shawna Bunch lost 27.8 pounds and won a $50 Kroger gift card for being the second-place individual winner. Becky Russell lost 25.6 pounds and won third place for individual winners and received a $25 Kroger gift card.

A total of 20 teams participated and 10 agencies/ businesses in Fayette County participated in this session. There were 78 overall participants in the program.

Fayette County Public Health is dedicated to working together for a healthy community. For more information about the programs offered at FCPH, visit faycohd.org.