Mayer Farm Equipment fire ruled arson, investigators look for owner of red pickup truck

JEFFERSONVILLE — The early Saturday morning fire at Mayer Farm Equipment has been ruled an arson and investigators are looking for information to help identify the owner of a red pickup truck that was seen in the area.

According to a Facebook post from Mayer Farm Equipment LLC, the large fire at the business, located at 1812 State Route 734 NW, burned out its offices and showrooms. No one was reported injured. The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was requested Saturday to assist the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

“As part of the investigation into the fire, we discovered that various items were stolen,” said Stanforth. “We know at Mayer, there was a break-in and an arson. The connection is a red truck, which has a trailer that was stolen from an area farmer. Items related to the theft from Mayer were found in the vicinity of where the trailer was stolen from. These items couldn’t have gotten there unless the perpetrator would have taken them there. They either fell off the vehicle or were removed from the vehicle. But they were found at the scene of the stolen trailer and were positively confirmed to be from Mayer Farm Equipment.”

Stanforth added that investigators are trying to find the identity of the suspect. If anyone has information about this red pickup truck, they are asked to contact the FCSO Detective Bureau at [email protected]

The truck is a vehicle of interest in multiple alleged crimes, including multiple breaking and entering offenses, theft and arson. For reference, these crimes were all reportedly in the area of State Route 734 and State Route 38. The truck was last seen traveling northbound on State Route 38 toward Interstate 71.