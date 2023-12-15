Current FAC standings

The current Frontier Athletic Conference standings for the 2023-24 winter sports season:
Girls Basketball
Through Dec. 11
Jackson — 5-0, 3-0 in the FAC
McClain — 4-1, 3-1 in the FAC
Washington — 3-4, 2-2 in the FAC
Hillsboro — 2-5, 1-2 in the FAC
Miami Trace — 2-4, 1-3 in the FAC
Chillicothe — 1-5, 1-3 in the FAC
Boys Basketball
Through Dec. 12
Miami Trace — 3-2, 3-0 in the FAC
Washington — 3-0, 2-0 in the FAC
Hillsboro — 2-1, 1-1 in the FAC
Jackson — 2-3, 1-2 in the FAC
Chillicothe — 1-3, 1-2 in the FAC
McClain — 1-3, 0-3 in the FAC
Girls Bowling
Through Dec. 7
Hillsboro — 4-0, 3-0 in the FAC
Chillicothe — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC
Washington — 2-1, 2-1 in the FAC
McClain — 3-2, 1-2 in the FAC
Jackson — 4-5, 1-4 in the FAC
Miami Trace — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC
Boys Bowling
Through Dec. 7
Hillsboro — 4-0, 3-0 in the FAC
Washington — 3-0, 3-0 in the FAC
Chillicothe — 2-1, 2-1 in the FAC
Miami Trace — 1-2, 1-2 in the FAC
Jackson — 4-4, 1-4 in the FAC
McClain — 0-5, 0-3 in the FAC
Girls Wrestling
Through Dec. 7
Washington — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC
McClain — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC
Jackson — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC
Hillsboro — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC
Boys Wrestling
Through Dec. 7
Washington — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC
Miami Trace — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC
Jackson — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC
McClain — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC
Hillsboro — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC
Chillicothe — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC