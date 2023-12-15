Current FAC standings

Staff Reports
-
0

The current Frontier Athletic Conference standings for the 2023-24 winter sports season:

Girls Basketball

Through Dec. 11

Jackson — 5-0, 3-0 in the FAC

McClain — 4-1, 3-1 in the FAC

Washington — 3-4, 2-2 in the FAC

Hillsboro — 2-5, 1-2 in the FAC

Miami Trace — 2-4, 1-3 in the FAC

Chillicothe — 1-5, 1-3 in the FAC

Boys Basketball

Through Dec. 12

Miami Trace — 3-2, 3-0 in the FAC

Washington — 3-0, 2-0 in the FAC

Hillsboro — 2-1, 1-1 in the FAC

Jackson — 2-3, 1-2 in the FAC

Chillicothe — 1-3, 1-2 in the FAC

McClain — 1-3, 0-3 in the FAC

Girls Bowling

Through Dec. 7

Hillsboro — 4-0, 3-0 in the FAC

Chillicothe — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC

Washington — 2-1, 2-1 in the FAC

McClain — 3-2, 1-2 in the FAC

Jackson — 4-5, 1-4 in the FAC

Miami Trace — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC

Boys Bowling

Through Dec. 7

Hillsboro — 4-0, 3-0 in the FAC

Washington — 3-0, 3-0 in the FAC

Chillicothe — 2-1, 2-1 in the FAC

Miami Trace — 1-2, 1-2 in the FAC

Jackson — 4-4, 1-4 in the FAC

McClain — 0-5, 0-3 in the FAC

Girls Wrestling

Through Dec. 7

Washington — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC

McClain — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC

Jackson — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC

Hillsboro — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC

Boys Wrestling

Through Dec. 7

Washington — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC

Miami Trace — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC

Jackson — 1-0, 1-0 in the FAC

McClain — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC

Hillsboro — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC

Chillicothe — 0-1, 0-1 in the FAC

