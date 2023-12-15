Buckeyes: A treat we all look forward to at Christmas time

Hello!

Well, in my house it’s not Christmas without the age old, famous buckeyes.

I’m talking about the candy.

Years ago, I remember Mom making them and she called them peanut butter balls. This must have been before they became the famous “Buckeyes.” They were a treat that we all looked forward to at Christmas time, well, that and fudge. But that’s another story. When Mom made them, she would cover it completely in chocolate. I knew the minute she got out her double boiler pans what she was going to make.

I actually make these more throughout the year than just at Christmas time. They are always a popular treat. This is another recipe that you can make and put some in the freezer to bring out at another time. They freeze well, just make sure you give them a few minutes to thaw before serving.

Homemade Buckeyes

1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter

½ cup salted butter (softened)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups powdered sugar.

12 ounces dark chocolate (Use chocolate chips)

1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil

Instructions

In the bowl of a stand mixer combine peanut butter, butter vanilla and salt.

Beat with the beater blade on low until well blended.

Add 3 cups powdered sugar, beating well until blended.

Shape a scoop of peanut butter into a 1 inch or slightly larger ball. I use small ice cream scoops to make them all uniform in size.

Place the peanut butter balls on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper. I usually stick toothpicks in the tops of them at this point because it makes them easier to dip. Freeze for about 30 minutes.

Place chocolate and butter in the top of a double broiler and simmer the water on low. As the chocolate starts melting over the heat of the hot water stir until the chocolate is smooth. Turn off heat.

Dip ¾ of the ball in chocolate and place on a piece of wax paper to cool.

Remove toothpick!

Chill in fridge until firm.