Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County:

Free Breakfast With Santa – Dec. 16

Fayette Masonic Lodge in Washington Court House is hosting a free Breakfast with Santa, open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations only. All proceeds go to local charities.

Gift Wrapping Workshop – Dec. 16

Learn six different wrapping techniques from Carnegie Crafters, Shandi and Raina, at 11 a.m. at Platform Coffee House, 138 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. Bring your own wrapping paper to the “open wrapping” event from noon to 2 p.m. This event includes tape, scissors, and a bonus jumbo muffin from Platform Coffee House. Registration is required, call 740-335-2540 to sign up.

Ugly Sweater Party – Dec. 16

Mugs and Jugs Draft House in Washington Court House will be hosting an ugly sweater party with music, open to the public from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Perry Twp. Trustees Dec. meeting – Dec. 18

The Perry Township Trustees December meeting has been changed from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Perry Township Hall in New Martinsburg.

Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting – Dec. 19

The Fayette County Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold its regular quarterly meeting and its annual meeting Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the county commissioner building.

Getting Started With Hoopla – Dec. 19

Ready to get started with eBooks and audiobooks? Join Carnegie Library in Washington Court House at 10 a.m. for a small group session where they will dive into the basics of using Hoopla. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 740-335-2540 to register.

Dinner With Santa + Kids Eat Free Night

Come to the Main St. Creamery in Washington Court house for pictures with Santa and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kids eat free with purchase of an adult meal.

Concord Twp. Trustees year-end meeting – Dec. 23

The Concord Township Trustees will hold their year-end meeting on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 a.m. at the Concord Green Fire Department, and the organizational meeting will be held Jan. 2, 7:30a.m. at the fire department as well. As always, the public is invited to attend.

Cut Out Snowflakes With Aaron – Dec. 27

Join Carnegie Library in Washington Court House at 1 p.m. for a variety of paper snowflake crafts – for ages 5-12.

Wine Bottle Decoration Workshop – Dec. 28

A wine bottle decoration workshop will be held at Carriage Court, at 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House at 2 p.m. Those interested must call Kathy from Carriage Court to sign up 740-243-4871.

NYE At The VFW – Dec. 31

VFW Post 3762 in Washington Court House is hosting a “Gen X Rock & Roll” New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to midnight.