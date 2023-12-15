Home debut a win for Panthers, 58-45 over Jackson

Miami Trace senior Coleden May (4) shoots over Jackson sophomore Stephen Jenkins (2) during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Also pictured for the Panthers is freshman Julian Baker. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace junior Skye Salyers (22) drives against Jackson sophomore Bodhi Wolford during the home opener of the 2023-24 season for the Panthers Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker fires a pass during a conference game against Jackson Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for Jackson is sophomore Charlie Woodard. Miami Trace sophomore Adam Guthrie (left) and junior Skye Salyers trap a Jackson ball-handler during Miami Trace’s first home game of the season Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Miami Trace senior Brady Armstrong launches a three-point shot during the game against Jackson Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. After making six threes against Hillsboro Tuesday, Dec. 12, Armstrong got the Panthers off and running with three more threes in the first quarter of Miami Trace’s 58-45 win over the Ironmen.

The Miami Trace Panthers made their home debut for the 2023-24 season Friday night, Dec. 15 with a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson.

Miami Trace was looking for its fourth consecutive conference win and the Ironmen were in the way.

The Panthers began the game with a 7-0 run and never trailed, posting a 58-45 victory.

Miami Trace is now 4-0 in the conference, 4-2 overall.

The win, coupled with the Washington Blue Lion’s 68-36 victory over McClain, means that on Saturday, Dec. 23, the two Fayette County teams will clash at Miami Trace High School in a battle of the two remaining undefeated FAC teams.

Miami Trace continued to shoot the ball well, going 20 of 42 from the field for 48 percent.

It was a senior-led game for the Panthers on this night.

Senior Bryson Osborne led the Panthers with 16 points. He made two threes, grabbed six rebounds, dealt three assists and had one steal.

Senior Brady Armstrong came out on target, making three three-point field goals in the first quarter and finishing 12 points.

Armstrong had two rebounds, one assist, two teals and blocked one shot.

Senior Austin Boedeker connected for one three-point field goal and ended the game with nine points to which he added four rebounds.

Senior Coleden May had seven points, three rebounds, one steal and he blocked one shot.

Sophomore Adam Guthrie had six points, six rebounds, one blocked shot, one assist and one steal.

Junior Skye Salyers scored four points and led the Panthers with seven rebounds. He blocked one shot.

Sophomore Grant Guess scored four points, pulled down three rebounds and added three steals.

Guess put the exclamation point on the game with a slam dunk for the Panthers, the final basket before the buzzer.

Jackson made 14 of 42 field goal attempts for 33 percent.

The Ironmen were 2 of 14 from three-point range for 14 percent.

Senior Boston Campbell was the game’s leading scorer for Jackson with 19 points. He made one three-point field goal.

Sophomore Charlie Woodard scored 11, hitting Jackson’s other three-point shot.

Sophomore Stephen Jenkins scored nine for Jackson.

Miami Trace held an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Panthers were up, 28-18.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Miami Trace was on top, 43-31.

Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley was happy for the Panthers to play their first game at home this season.

Friday’s game was the first of what will be 10 home games in a row for the Panthers.

“I think our guys were excited to finally play a game in their home gym,” Ackley said. “It was nice to be at home; nice not to have to climb on the bus and ride.

“I thought our guys’ energy early was very good,” Ackley said.

“We knew coming in it would be contrasting styles,” Ackley said. “We wanted to (get) the ball inside, and, as it turned out, they did a better job of beating us in the paint tonight.

“I thought we shot it pretty well tonight,” Ackley said. “Brady came out really hot. Austin made a three, Ozzy shot it well.”

Ackley was pleased with his team’s ball movement, especially early on.

“That’s the best we’ve moved it against a zone all year,” Ackley said. “We’ve been working on it. We want teams to zone us. I was proud of our kids for making the extra pass tonight.”

Ackley spoke about his team’s struggles in the first two games and the turnaround with four wins in a row.

“The opening weekend is on me,” Ackley said. “We tried to change a lot of things on offense and it didn’t work. I’ll be the first one to say that. We took 67 shots at Western Brown and we shot 28 percent. At Unioto, we did the same thing; we shot 30 percent.

“We weren’t going inside-out,” Ackley said. “We weren’t playing basketball the way we need to play. We’ve got a style and we need to stick to what we do well. I think it’s made a big difference in the way we’ve played since.”

The Ironmen fall to 2-4 overall, 1-3 in the FAC and host Unioto Saturday.

Miami Trace is back in action Tuesday, hosting Logan Elm. This will be just j-v and varsity, starting with the j-v game at 6 p.m.

After Friday’s games, Miami Trace is 4-0 in the FAC and the Washington Blue Lions are 3-0.

Hillsboro defeated Chillicothe Friday, 68-44.

Hillsboro is 2-1 in the FAC, currently in third place. Chillicothe and Jackson are both 1-3 in the FAC and McClain is 0-4.

Miami Trace will host Washington for five games Saturday, Dec. 23.

The freshman boys game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., to be followed by the girls j-v game at 3 p.m., the boys j-v game at 4:30 p.m., the girls varsity game at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity game at 7:30 p.m. (Times for the last four games are approximate.)

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 18 10 15 15 — 58

J 8 10 13 14 — 45

MIAMI TRACE — Ben Mathews 0-0-0; Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Grant Guess 2-0-4; Coleden May 3-1-7; Julian Baker 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 1 (3)-1-12; Skye Salyers 2-0-4; Austin Boedeker 1 (1)-4-9; Adam Guthrie 3-0-6; Bryson Osborne 2 (2)-6-16. TOTALS — 14 (6)-12-58. Free throw shooting: 12 of 17 for 71 perent. Three-point field goals: Armstrong, 3; Osborne, 2; Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 20 of 42 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Rebounds: 33 (12 offensive). Turnovers: 12. Assists: 10. Steals: 5. Blocked shots: 4. Fouls: 20.

JACKSON — Eli Ray 0-0-0; Stephen Jenkins 2-5-9; Charlie Woodard 3 (1)-2-11; Ryan Seimetz 0-2-2; Bodhi Wolford 2-0-4; Jax Carroll 0-0-0; Eli Davis 0-0-0; Boston Campbell 5 (1)-6-19. TOTALS — 12 (2)-15-45. Free throw shooting: 15 of 21 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: Campbell, Woodard. Field goal shooting: 14 of 42 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 14 for 14 percent. Turnovers: 11. Offensive rebounds: 9.

___

Miami Trace j-v team improves to 6-0 with 38-23 win over Jackson

Miami Trace had eight different players score in the j-v win over Jackson.

Conner Napier was the game’s leading scorer for the Panthers with 12 points.

Cade Whitaker had seven points, Bryson Yeoman scored six points, Anthony Huffer scored four, Mason Buchhammer and Luke Armstrong both scored three points, Julian Baker had two and Keenan Moore had one.

Buchhammer, Armstrong, Yeoman and Whitaker each made one three-point shot for the Panthers.

___

Jackson freshman squad posts 36-30 win over Panthers

In the freshman game Friday, Anthony Huffer was the game’s leading scorer for the Panthers with 10 points.

Evan Parsley scored nine and made one three.

Gage Henry scored eight and Dane Wilt made one three-point basket.

Dalton Kight led Jackson with eight points, Christian Gillum, Reid Miller and Joel Carroll each scored six points for the Ironmen.

Brayden Porter and Dayton Kallner both scored five points for Jackson and Haden McKenzie scored two.

Carroll had two threes and Kight and Porter each made one.