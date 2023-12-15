Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 18-22 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

THURSDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, dinner roll, fruit

FRIDAY

Christmas pizza and pajama party

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 18-22 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Christmas pajamas and pizza