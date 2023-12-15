Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 18-22 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
THURSDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, dinner roll, fruit
FRIDAY
Christmas pizza and pajama party
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 18-22 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Christmas pajamas and pizza