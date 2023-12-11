WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 10

Theft: At 6:34 p.m., a South Fayette Street resident reported that while she was at Wendy’s, she accidentally left her phone and Cash-app card in the restroom. These items were later stolen by an unknown person.

Dec. 8

Theft: At 4:14 p.m., officers responded to 112 E. Circle Ave. in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle. A report was completed.

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: At 6:32 p.m., officers responded to Performance Motor Cars in reference to a truck being stolen from the lot. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the witnesses. The truck was entered stolen into LEADS and the vehicle was later located by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The case is still being investigated.

Dec. 4

Aggravated Menacing: At 5:20 p.m., a John Street resident reported that she had been threatened by a known offender. Charges are pending.