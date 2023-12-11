WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 10

Tabitha Urban, 29, 705 E. Paint St., failure to control, stopping after accident violation.

Coty A. Noel, 33, 195 Joanne Drive, backing without safety, OVI, OVI per se over .17

Dec. 9

Nathaniel B. Stevens Jr., 47, Mesa, Arizona, backing without safety.

Ashley M. Lewis, 26, Wilmington, marked lanes violation.

Darryl B. Brown, 69, London, failure to control.

Zachary D. Brown, 44, 1311 High St., misconduct at emergency.

Joshua H. Penwell Jr., 18, 5544 Palmer Road, driving on permit without licensed driver.

Dec. 8

Justin J. Mayer, 43, Wilmington, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Mercedes D. Williams, 29, 1163 Commons Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Brandy L. Joslin, 42, Grove City, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Dec. 7

Trevor JL Campbell, 22, Chillicothe, ALS suspension.

Jacqualine W. Peelle, 36, 1779 Dayton Ave., license forfeiture suspension, expired registration.

Wilma G. Manning, 90, 803 Broadway St., stop sign violation.

Ronald J. Lipps, 29, 224 Linden Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dennis Whiteside, 48, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dec. 6

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

Dec. 5

Delbert W. Montgomery, 36, Greenfield, driving under suspension.

Korinna M. Garcia, 25, 834 Pin Oak Place, aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 4

Jon R. Stroup, 41, 423 Eastern Ave., judgment suspension (first-degree misdemeanor), window tint violation.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., unruly.

Dec. 2

Gregory L. Brown Jr., 37, 424 S. Main St., Greene County warrant.