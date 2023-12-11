Panthers place 5th, Blue Lions 10th at Cambridge Invitational

(Pictured, l-r); Blue Lion wrestlers Wesley Gibbs, Malachi McCullough, Nathan Snyder, Mack Parsley, Jake Bashor, and Brady Rohrer, competed at and placed at the Cambridge Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Courtesy photo

CAMBRIDGE — The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panther varsity wrestling teams visited Cambridge Saturday, Dec. 9 to face some competition from the eastern part of Ohio.

Seventeen teams took part in the invitational.

Miami Trace placed fifth with 153 points, just one point behind West Holmes.

Washington was 10th with 111 points, just one point behind Warren.

Beaver Local won with 182.5 points.

Minerva was second with 163.5 and Indian Valley was third with 160.5 points.

For Miami Trace, senior Asher LeBeau won at 150 pounds.

For Washington, junior Mack Parsley won the 165-pound weight class.

Jake Bashor, a junior, won the 285-pound class for the Blue Lions.

For Miami Trace, junior Lyric Dickerson placed second at 120 pounds; sophomore Will Enochs placed third at 126 pounds; sophomore Herbie Queen was fourth at 215 pounds; junior Brice Perkins placed fourth at 138 pounds; senior Conor Harrison was fifth at 190 pounds; junior Ethynn Munro was fifth at 165 pounds.

For Washington, senior Brady Rohrer placed third at heavyweight; sophomore Malachi McCullough was fourth at 157 pounds; freshman Wesley Gibbs was fifth at 150 pounds; freshman Nathan Snyder was sixth at 106 pounds and senior Tristan Vires was sixth at 165 pounds.

Washington head coach Louis Reid said he was happy with the team effort and attitude of his wrestlers.

“We wrestled well despite not filling four weight classes,” Reid said. “This meet was a preview of the District meet and we did really well.”

A State-qualifier last year, Mack Parsley, defeated excellent competition, Reid said. “Jake Bashor at heavyweight stepped up to win this year after finishing third last year.

“Senior Brady Rohrer wrestled well placing third, also at heavyweight,” Reid said. “Sophomore Malachi McCullough placed fourth in a very tough 157-pound weight class.

“We had freshman Wes Gibbs lead the way for freshmen, placing third in a solid 150 (division) and freshman Nathan Snyder was 6th (at 106) despite being undersized.

“Senior Tristan Vires wrestled tough at 165 and placed, also against good competition,” Reid said. “Even our wrestlers who didn’t place wrestled well and won matches .

“We have to get back in the room and improve on some fundamentals and continue to improve,” Reid said.

LeBeau began with a pin of Conner Spicer of New Lexington in 1:50.

In his next match, LeBeau pinned Griffin Swartz of Philo in 2:23.

LeBeau pinned Hunter Schoenborn of Logan Elm in 2:30.

In his finals match, LeBeau won at 8-7 decision over Quake Beatty of Indian Valley.

Parsley began his run to the title with a pin of Thad Nikodym of Sheridan in 2:20.

Parsley followed that with a pin of Michael Bock of Logan Elm in 3:02.

Another pin was upcoming for Parsley, in 4:30 over Nathan Gottke of New Lexington.

Parsley pinned Cole Hines of Gallia Academy in 2:57 and finally he won his weight class with a 10-6 decision over Talan Bailey of Philo.

Bashor began the tournament with a pin in 1:00 over Cambridge’s Gaige Rieder.

Bashor then pinned Tanner King of Gallia Academy in 1:40.

In his third match, Bashor won an 8-2 decision over Hatcher Sabatin of Minerva.

Bashor won 4-1 over Conner Green of Logan Elm in the championship of 285.

Dickerson won by forfeit over Levi Haley of Philo in the first round.

Dickerson then won a 6-5 decision over Brock Albright.

In his next match, Dickerson pinned Preston Brown of Beaver Local in 1:20.

There followed another pin by Dickerson, this one over Noah Curry of Licking Valley in 1:33.

Dickerson lost in the finals to Mark Mueller of Minerva by a 5-4 decision.

Rohrer began with a pin of Hunter Webb of Sheridan in :38.

Rohrer then pinned Kadin Gryskevich of Indian Creek in 1:40.

Rohrer pinned Brady Smith of Beaver Local in 1:15.

Teammates then faced off as Bashor defeated Rohrer, 4-0.

Rohrer won a 5-0 decision over Owen Bookman of Warren.

Enochs began with an 8-4 win over Christopher Warrick.

Enochs then pinned Noah Crane of Indian Creek in 2:51.

Another pin followed, this one over Evan Houck of Gallia Academy in 1:20.

Leroy Steagall of Indian Valley pinned Enochs in 3:22.

Enochs finished the tournament with a 2-0 decision over Noah Keen of Cambridge.

McCullough began at 157 pounds with a pin of Jonathan Dold of New Lexington in 3:30.

McCullough then pinned Mayson Walton of Berne Union in 1:01.

McCullough won a 13-5 major decision over Gavin Pownall of Indian Creek.

Coltyn Reedy of Sheridan won a 19-4 technical fall over McCullough.

Hunter McCluggae of West Holmes defeated McCullough, 4-3.

Queen began the Cambridge tournament with a pin of Jeff Thompson of Logan Elm in 3:24.

Queen then pinned Kenjian Jones of Gallia Academy in 2:30.

Queen pinned Milo Bullock of Sheridan in :44.

Isaac Prescott of Beaver Local won a 5-2 decision over Queen.

At 138 pounds, Brice Perkins of Miami Trace pinned Caleb Reasoner in :59.

Perkins pinned David Little of Logan Elm in :56.

Perkins won a 13-1 major decision over Joel Burkhart of Morgan.

Marshall Laishley of Cambridge won a 6-0 decision over Perkins.

Harrison lost in his opening match to Luke McMillion of Indian Creek, 5-3.

In his second match, Harrison won a 4-2 overtime decision against Dylan Sours of West Holmes.

Harrison pinned Robert Marra in :16.

He followed that with a 10-6 decision over Devon Legleitner of Warren.

Harrison decisioned Brayden Bernard of Philo, 3-0.

Gibbs’ first match of the tournament was a 14-7 loss to Quake Beatty of Indian Valley.

Gibbs rebounded quickly with a 12-0 major decision win over Wyatt Webb of Gallia Academy.

Gibbs pinned Luke Skinner in 1:15.

Another pin was earned by Gibbs over Sylas McClish of Minerva in 3:59.

Gibbs then pinned Conner Spicer of New Lexington, also in 3:59.

Munro began the tournament with a 9-3 decision over Justin Cox of Beaver Local.

Cole Hines of Gallia Academy edged Munro, 5-4.

Munro then won a major decision over Thad Nikodym over Sheridan, 9-0.

Munro pinned Tristan Vires of Washington in 3:58.

Tyler Phillips of Minerva pinned Snyder in :40.

Ryan South of Philo pinned Snyder in :40.

Snyder pinned Joseph Johnson of Morgan in 1:04.

Snyder then pinned Hayden Houck of Gallia Academy in :31.

Seth Johnson of Sheridan won a 7-2 decision over Snyder.

Ethan Llewellyn of Indian Creek had a major decision 13-3 win over Vires.

Vires pinned Tristen Bryan of Indian Valley in :45.

Vires pinned Camden McCluggage of West Holmes in 1:38.

Munor of Miami Trace then pinned Vires in 3:58.

At 190 pounds, Cameron Jones of Washington won a 5-3 decision over Isaiah Scurlock of Logan Elm.

Jones was pinned by Conner Nichols of Gallia Academy in 1:43.

Brayden Bernard of Philo pinned Jones in 1:42.

At 175 pounds, Hunter Dietrich of Minerva pinned Tyler Stevens of Miami Trace in 5:01.

Stevens then won a 7-5 decision over Nolan Carson of New Lexington.

Stevens pinned Dakota Kinney of Philo in 2:40.

Steven Davis of Gallia Academy won a 3-2 decision over Stevens.

At 175 pounds, Cole Porter of West Holmes won a 9-5 decision over Brendan Peters of Washington.

Peters then lost by pin to Cadyn Riggs of Indian Valley in 1:15.

At 157 pounds, Hunter McCluaggage of West Holmes won a 12-4 major decision over Garrett Carson of Miami Trace.

Carson pinned Levi Winters of Philo in :12.

Ryan Chafins of Beaver Local pinned Carson in 1:42.

At 144 pounds, Aidan Braun of Indian Valley pinned Jared Rivera of Washington in :50.

Louden Dixon of West Holmes pinned Rivera in 1:21.

Also at 144 pounds, Mason Rider of New Lexington pinned Landon St.Clair of Miami Trace in 1:58.

St.Clair won a 5-4 decision over Lincoln Wallace of Minerva.

Logan Householder of Sheridan then won an 8-3 decision over St.Clair.

Aiden McMahan of Licking Valley won a 4-1 decision over Jude Worth of Washington.

Bronko Braun of Indian Valley pinned Worth in 1:18.

Washington returns to Frontier Athletic Conference action Thursday at Jackson, while Miami Trace will host Hillsboro at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace will wrestle at the Roughneck Duals Friday and Saturday at the University of Findlay and Washington will compete at Barnesville Friday and Saturday.