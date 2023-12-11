Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County:

Good Hope Lions Club Holiday Candy Sale – Now to Dec. 21

Now located at the old Southern State building on 1270 US 62 in Washington Court House, the Good Hope Lions Holiday Candy Sale will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Concord Green Township Trustee Meeting – Dec. 12

As always, the public is invited to join the Concord Green Township Trustees meeting at the Green Township Hall in Buena Vista, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count – Dec. 14

Are you a bird watcher? Want to learn more about winter birds? Join the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District on Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon for the 12th-annual bird count. The count is part of the 124th year of Audubon Christmas Bird count. The data is sent to the CBC to study and map bird populations. If you are interested, contact Brigitte Hisey at the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District at 740-313-3212 or [email protected] by Dec. 11 for more details. The event will start at 1415 US Hwy 22, Washington Court House, and end at the Deer Creek Corps of Engineer’s Office.

LPDC Committee Meeting Miami Trace – Dec. 14

The secondary LPDC committee will meet Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in the Miami Trace Middle School main office conference room. Guests are welcome.

See “The Grinch” on Friday – Dec. 15

Community members can take the kids to see “The Grinch” on Friday, Dec. 15 between 5-7 p.m. on the patio of Whit’s on Elm Street in Washington C.H. The Grinch said he will be passing out candy to all the kids.

Free Breakfast With Santa – Dec. 16

Fayette Masonic Lodge in Washington Court House is hosting a free Breakfast with Santa, open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations only. All proceeds go to local charities.

Gift Wrapping Workshop – Dec. 16

Learn six different wrapping techniques from Carnegie Crafters, Shandi and Raina, at 11 a.m. at Platform Coffee House, 138 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. Bring your own wrapping paper to the “open wrapping” event from noon to 2 p.m. This event includes tape, scissors, and a bonus jumbo muffin from Platform Coffee House. Registration is required, call 740-335-2540 to sign up.

Ugly Sweater Party – Dec. 16

Mugs and Jugs Draft House in Washington Court House will be hosting an ugly sweater party with music, open to the public from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Perry Twp. Trustees Dec. meeting – Dec. 18

The Perry Township Trustees December meeting has been changed from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Perry Township Hall in New Martinsburg.

Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting – Dec. 19

The Fayette County Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold its regular quarterly meeting and its annual meeting Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the county commissioner building.

Getting Started With Hoopla – Dec. 19

Ready to get started with eBooks and audiobooks? Join Carnegie Library in Washington Court House at 10 a.m. for a small group session where they will dive into the basics of using Hoopla. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 740-335-2540 to register.

Concord Twp. Trustees year-end meeting – Dec. 23

The Concord Township Trustees will hold their year-end meeting on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 a.m. at the Concord Green Fire Department, and the organizational meeting will be held Jan. 2, 7:30a.m. at the fire department as well. As always, the public is invited to attend.

Cut Out Snowflakes With Aaron – Dec. 27

Join Carnegie Library in Washington Court House at 1 p.m. for a variety of paper snowflake crafts – for ages 5-12.

Wine Bottle Decoration Workshop – Dec. 28

A wine bottle decoration workshop will be held at Carriage Court, at 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House at 2 p.m. Those interested must call Kathy from Carriage Court to sign up 740-243-4871.