Opening weekend a big success for Lady Lion wrestling

Lady Lion junior Lyndyn Gibbs was the 130-pound champion at the nationally-recognized Women of Ironman tournament, held at Walsh Jesuit High School on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Courtesy photo Lady Lion freshman Abi Forsythe was the 105-pound weight class champion at the Hammer and Anvil tournament at Western Brown High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2023. Courtesy photo

It was a big weekend for the Washington Lady Lion wrestling program as the team competed at two different locations across the state.

Returning starters and captains Lyndyn Gibbs and Leah Marine were invited to the Women of Ironman national tournament at Walsh Jesuit High School. This is widely-recognized as one of the top tournaments in the United States, and the only Blue Lion to ever be invited prior is two-time state champion Riley Shaw.

According to Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs, there were wrestlers from 10 different states across the country.

The rest of the team traveled to Western Brown for the Women’s Hammer and Anvil tournament, which is always a premier tournament in the state of Ohio.

At the Women of Ironman tournament, Gibbs was a perfect 4-0, including winning her last three matches by pin to become the 130-pound champion. In the finals, Gibbs pinned Patron Plummer from Pennsylvania in 3:26.

Marine started the tournament with a loss to the eventual weight class champion. She won her next match via a 12-0 decision before falling by pin in the consolation semifinals, sending her to a match for seventh place. In that match, Marine picked up an 8-6 decision to take home seventh place in the 110-pound division.

Gibbs spoke about the performance of Marine and Gibbs.

“Leah went 2-2 on the weekend, and became our very first Ironman placer. Leah lost to the eventual champion in the first round, beat the number-seven seed in the consolation bracket, and lost a tough one against Ava Miller from Toronto. In her placement match she beat Mallory Zadel from Avon Lake. Leah wrestles well every week, and it’s starting to be fun for her which is what we want. When she’s out having fun she wins big.”

“Lyndyn won the Championship at 13o pounds. In the championship, she earned her 90th win. She wrestled the best I’ve seen in a while. She beat Daniele Espinal in the first round 6-0. In her quarterfinal match she beat Lexi Riley from Olentangy by pin. The semifinal match was against Kelsey King from Lakota West, she placed seventh at the State Tournament last year and Lyndyn pinned her in the first period. The finals match was huge. She wrestled tough and smart. It was 0-0 after the first period. In the second period, her opponent Patron Plumber chose the top position. At that point I knew Lyndyn would be up 1-0 or 2-0 because there aren’t too many girls that can ride Lyndyn out. She came away with a reversal and a pin to win the championship. It was awesome!”

While coach Gibbs was with Leah and Lyndyn at the Women of Ironman tournament, coach Ellis and coach Mason took the other five wrestlers to the Hammer and Anvil tournament. The team came in seventh place overall, with three placers and two just outside of placement.

At the Hammer and Anvil tournament, Washington brought home another champion as freshman Abi Forsythe won the title in the 105-pound class. She went 4-0 on the day with four pins, all in the first period.

Alicia Navarette placed third at 125 pounds. She won her first two matches by pin to get into the semifinals. She would lose by pin in that match, sending her to the third place match in which she won by pin.

Kaylee Scott finished in third place at 130 pounds. She won her first three matches to send her to the semifinals. After losing via pin in the semifinal match, Scott would win by pin in the third place match.

Keerah Sounthara went 1-2 for the day at 170 pounds, and Janessa Ayler went 2-2 on the day after losing to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals.

Gibbs spoke about the performance of his team at the Hammer and Anvil.

“Abi won her weight class by pinning her way through the tournament. Abi is tough, and she’s gonna be a force when she gets into her mid-season form! Kaylee got third, and this was her first tournament back after a year off from injury. She looked really tough as well. She’s a leader, and when she gets her confidence back she could place pretty high at the state tournament. Alicia got third, and this is her second season in wrestling. She works hard, and she’s a dual sport athlete in the winter. Alicia had a former state placer in the semi finals and gave her best effort. I think that’s a match she wins later in the year. Janessa was one match away at 190 pounds. She bumped up for this week and went 2-2 with 2 pins. Keerah Sounthara went 1-2 at 170 pounds. Keerah is a first-year wrestler, so getting her first win is awesome.”

He finished, “It was a great weekend for the entire Blue Lion Wrestling family. The girls at both locations solidified that we are a good team in the state. I could not be more proud.”