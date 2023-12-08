FCSO: Rest easy, ‘Dexi’

Retired FCSO K-9 officer “Dexi” Submitted photos Retired Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer “Dexi” with an FCSO cruiser. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Havens with his partner, FCSO K-9 officer “Dexi.”

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced this week the passing of retired FCSO K-9 officer, “Dexi,” who was previously partnered with Deputy Jason Havens.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dexi, who passed at the age of 14 due to natural causes, served with Havens until her retirement in August of 2018. Dexi was originally purchased by Havens, which according to the deputy, doesn’t usually happen. However, he explained that his purchase was “well worth it.”

“That dog had a one-in-a-million nose on her,” he said, “and everyone I came across told me she was the best ‘dope dog’ they had ever seen.”

Dexi began working with Havens in 2011, back when he was still working in Greenfield. He explained that when he left Greenfield and decided to come to Fayette County, Dexi, of course, came with him.

“She was amazing,” said Havens, reminiscing about his former co-pilot. “I don’t even have the words to describe her.”

After eight years of service, Deputy Havens made the tough decision to retire Dexi, because according to Havens, he wanted her to “be able to enjoy just being a dog.”

“For the past eight years this girl has been my co-pilot,” Havens wrote back in 2018, “she has listened to my occasional complaints about work, home and life in general. She has never complained about my driving and is always eager to go with me whenever I ask. I’m gonna miss her when I’m at work, but I know she will be waiting for me at the back door when I get home.”

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to make a post devoted to the beloved K-9, writing, “She will be deeply missed. We are honored to share some photos of Dexi in service over the years with Deputy Havens. Rest easy, girl.”